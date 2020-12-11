Healthy Ways To Gain Weight

Introduction

If you thought losing weight is difficult, think again. Gaining weight isn't easy either. Just like obesity, being underweight is linked with health conditions.

You cannot just add any calorie-rich food to your diet. It is vital to consume extra calories as well as essential nutrients for healthy weight gain.

Add protein

A protein-rich diet helps in gaining muscle mass. Try including natural protein sources to your diet for better nutrient intake.

Say no to low-fat

Replace low-fat  with full-fat options. Full-fat milk is an excellent choice to gain weight as it offers proteins, carbs, healthy fats and other essential nutrients.

Healthy drinks

Skip the coffee and sodas as much as possible. Instead, drink nutrition-rich shakes and smoothies. Also, add chopped fruits, nuts and seeds as a topping.

Snack wisely

Choose nutrient-dense snacks to beat hunger pangs. Nuts, peanut butter, eggs, avocado and cheese are some of the best options.

Exercise

Regular exercise may increase your appetite. Weight lifting and strength training will help you gain weight by building your muscles.

Eat frequently

Consume meals frequently to add up to your overall calorie intake. Make a room for additional breakfast snack or post-lunch snack for a healthy BMI.

follow the mantra

When you consume more calories than your burn, your body weight increases. Take help from your nutritionist to understand how many extra calories you need.

