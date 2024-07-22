Understanding Triggers for Brain Inflammation

Image Credit: Unsplash
Brain inflammation can be triggered by various factors, leading to neurological issues. Here are some common triggers.
Bacterial, viral, and fungal infections can cause inflammation in the brain, leading to conditions like meningitis and encephalitis.
Conditions like multiple sclerosis and lupus involve the immune system attacking the brain, causing inflammation.
Prolonged stress can lead to the release of inflammatory cytokines, which can affect brain function and health.
Diets high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and processed foods can contribute to systemic inflammation, including in the brain.
Exposure to environmental toxins, such as heavy metals and pesticides, can trigger inflammatory responses in the brain.
Physical injuries to the brain can lead to acute or chronic inflammation, affecting cognitive and physical function.
An unhealthy gut microbiome can influence brain health through the gut-brain axis, contributing to inflammation and mental health issues.
