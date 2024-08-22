Understanding The Importance Of Immune System Against Infections

Introduction

Your immune system is the body's defence against infections, protecting you from harmful pathogens. Strengthening your immune system can help you stay healthy and fight off illnesses more effectively.

First Line of Defence

The immune system acts as the first line of defence against bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

White Blood Cells

White blood cells play a crucial role in identifying and attacking harmful invaders in the body.

Antibodies

The immune system produces antibodies that specifically target and neutralise pathogens.

Memory Cells

After fighting an infection, memory cells are created to recognise and respond more rapidly to future attacks.

Vaccination

Vaccines stimulate the immune system to create antibodies without causing disease, providing immunity.

Healthy Lifestyle

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are essential for maintaining a strong immune system.

Stress Management

Managing stress is important as chronic stress can weaken the immune response.

