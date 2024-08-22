Understanding The Importance Of Immune System Against Infections

Image Credit: iStock
Your immune system is the body's defence against infections, protecting you from harmful pathogens. Strengthening your immune system can help you stay healthy and fight off illnesses more effectively.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The immune system acts as the first line of defence against bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
Image Credit: Unsplash
White blood cells play a crucial role in identifying and attacking harmful invaders in the body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The immune system produces antibodies that specifically target and neutralise pathogens.
Image Credit: Unsplash
After fighting an infection, memory cells are created to recognise and respond more rapidly to future attacks.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Vaccines stimulate the immune system to create antibodies without causing disease, providing immunity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are essential for maintaining a strong immune system.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Managing stress is important as chronic stress can weaken the immune response.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: iStock
For More Stories
like this check out: