Understanding The Causes Of Cerebral Palsy

Image Credit: iStock
Cerebral palsy (CP) is a neurological disorder that affects movement, posture, and muscle tone. It results from brain damage that occurs before, during, or shortly after birth.
Image Credit: iStock
Damage to the brain during foetal development due to infections or lack of oxygen can lead to cerebral palsy. This is one of the most common causes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Difficult deliveries or a lack of oxygen to the baby's brain during labor can result in cerebral palsy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Babies born prematurely are at higher risk of cerebral palsy due to underdeveloped brain function or complications such as bleeding in the brain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Maternal infections like rubella, cytomegalovirus, or toxoplasmosis can affect fetal brain development, increasing the risk of cerebral palsy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Although less common, certain genetic mutations that affect brain development or function can lead to cerebral palsy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Brain injuries caused by infections (such as meningitis) or trauma after birth can also result in cerebral palsy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: