Understanding The Causes Of Cerebral Palsy

Introduction

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a neurological disorder that affects movement, posture, and muscle tone. It results from brain damage that occurs before, during, or shortly after birth. 

Prenatal Brain Injuries

Damage to the brain during foetal development due to infections or lack of oxygen can lead to cerebral palsy. This is one of the most common causes.

Complications In Birth

Difficult deliveries or a lack of oxygen to the baby's brain during labor can result in cerebral palsy.

Premature Birth

Babies born prematurely are at higher risk of cerebral palsy due to underdeveloped brain function or complications such as bleeding in the brain.

Infections In Pregnancy

Maternal infections like rubella, cytomegalovirus, or toxoplasmosis can affect fetal brain development, increasing the risk of cerebral palsy.

Genetic Mutations

Although less common, certain genetic mutations that affect brain development or function can lead to cerebral palsy.

Postnatal Brain Injury

Brain injuries caused by infections (such as meningitis) or trauma after birth can also result in cerebral palsy.

