Understanding Sleep Disorders and Their Patterns

Sleep disorders can significantly affect your quality of life, often going unnoticed until they lead to more severe health issues. Recognising the patterns and causes of these disorders is the first step towards better sleep. Here's what to look out for.
Difficulty falling or staying asleep is the most common sleep disorder, often caused by stress or anxiety.
This disorder involves interrupted breathing during sleep, leading to poor sleep quality and daytime fatigue.
A strong urge to move your legs, especially at night, can disrupt sleep and reduce restfulness.
Sudden sleep attacks during the day, even in the middle of activities, are a hallmark of this disorder.
Disruption in the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, such as from shift work, can lead to insomnia and other health issues.
Temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or waking up can be a frightening sleep disorder.
Engaging in activities while asleep, often with no memory of it, is another disorder affecting sleep quality.
If you experience persistent sleep issues, consult a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment.
