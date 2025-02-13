Understanding Newborns' Sleep Patterns: What It Means

Image Credit: Unsplash
Newborns sleep differently from adults. Understanding their sleep patterns can help parents ensure better rest and care.
Newborns sleep in cycles of 2-4 hours, needing frequent naps.
They spend more time in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, aiding brain development.
Newborns may sleep more during the day and stay awake at night.
Babies wake up often for feeding and comfort.
By 3-6 months, sleep patterns start becoming more regular.
White noise, swaddling, and a bedtime routine improve sleep quality.
Yawning, rubbing eyes, and fussiness indicate it's time for sleep.
Always place babies on their backs and avoid loose bedding.
