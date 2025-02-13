Understanding Newborns' Sleep Patterns: What It Means

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Newborns sleep differently from adults. Understanding their sleep patterns can help parents ensure better rest and care.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Short Sleep Cycles

Newborns sleep in cycles of 2-4 hours, needing frequent naps.

Image Credit: Unsplash

More REM Sleep

They spend more time in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, aiding brain development.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Day-Night Confusion

Newborns may sleep more during the day and stay awake at night.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Frequent Waking

Babies wake up often for feeding and comfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Maturation

By 3-6 months, sleep patterns start becoming more regular.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Soothing Techniques

White noise, swaddling, and a bedtime routine improve sleep quality.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Watch For Sleep Cues

Yawning, rubbing eyes, and fussiness indicate it's time for sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Practices

Always place babies on their backs and avoid loose bedding.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com