Understanding How Bird Flu Spreads

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. Understanding how bird flu spreads is crucial for prevention and control.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Direct Contact

Bird flu spreads through direct contact with infected birds, including handling their feathers, secretions, or droppings.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Contaminated Surfaces

Infected birds can contaminate water sources and surfaces, facilitating the spread of the virus to other birds and humans.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Airborne Transmission

In confined spaces like poultry farms, bird flu can spread through the air, particularly via dust and droplets.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Live Bird Markets

Visiting live bird markets increases the risk of exposure due to the high density of birds and potential unsanitary conditions.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Undercooked Poultry

Eating undercooked or raw poultry products can transmit the virus from infected birds to humans.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cross-Contamination

Using the same utensils or cutting boards for raw and cooked poultry without proper cleaning can spread the virus.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pet Birds

Pet birds and backyard poultry can also be sources of bird flu, emphasising the need for vigilance and proper care.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: iStock

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com