Image Credit: Unsplash
Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. Understanding how bird flu spreads is crucial for prevention and control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Bird flu spreads through direct contact with infected birds, including handling their feathers, secretions, or droppings.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Infected birds can contaminate water sources and surfaces, facilitating the spread of the virus to other birds and humans.
Image Credit: Unsplash
In confined spaces like poultry farms, bird flu can spread through the air, particularly via dust and droplets.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Visiting live bird markets increases the risk of exposure due to the high density of birds and potential unsanitary conditions.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Eating undercooked or raw poultry products can transmit the virus from infected birds to humans.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Using the same utensils or cutting boards for raw and cooked poultry without proper cleaning can spread the virus.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Pet birds and backyard poultry can also be sources of bird flu, emphasising the need for vigilance and proper care.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: iStock
For More Stories
like this check out: