Uncommon Signs Of High Blood Pressure

Image Credit: Unsplash


High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of arteries is consistently too high. Often called the "silent killer," it doesn't always show obvious symptoms but can damage the heart, kidneys, and other organs over time if left untreated. There are many signs of HBP that might be uncommon, some are listed here. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nosebleeds

Sudden, unexplained nosebleeds can sometimes be linked to elevated blood pressure damaging small blood vessels in the nose.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Blurred vision

High blood pressure may cause damage to the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to occasional blurred or double vision.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Headaches

Intense, persistent headaches especially in the morning can be an early warning sign of dangerously high blood pressure.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fatigue or confusion

Impaired blood flow due to hypertension may cause fatigue, dizziness, or confusion without other obvious reasons.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chest pain

Though not common, some people with high blood pressure experience chest discomfort due to increased strain on the heart.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Irregular heartbeat

Palpitations or irregular heartbeats may be linked to hypertension affecting heart rhythm.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Shortness of breath

Hypertension can lead to fluid buildup or heart failure, causing breathlessness during mild activity or at rest.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com