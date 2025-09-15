Uncommon Signs Of High Blood Pressure

Image Credit: Unsplash
High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of arteries is consistently too high. Often called the "silent killer," it doesn't always show obvious symptoms but can damage the heart, kidneys, and other organs over time if left untreated. There are many signs of HBP that might be uncommon, some are listed here.
Sudden, unexplained nosebleeds can sometimes be linked to elevated blood pressure damaging small blood vessels in the nose.
High blood pressure may cause damage to the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to occasional blurred or double vision.
Intense, persistent headaches especially in the morning can be an early warning sign of dangerously high blood pressure.
Impaired blood flow due to hypertension may cause fatigue, dizziness, or confusion without other obvious reasons.
Though not common, some people with high blood pressure experience chest discomfort due to increased strain on the heart.
Palpitations or irregular heartbeats may be linked to hypertension affecting heart rhythm.
Hypertension can lead to fluid buildup or heart failure, causing breathlessness during mild activity or at rest.
