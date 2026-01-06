Types Of Millets Suitable For Winters

Image Credit: Pexels
There are some types of millets which are great for winters due to their warming properties, nutrient density, and ability to combat cold-weather issues. Here are some millets which are suitable for winters.
Rich in calcium, iron, and fibre, ragi helps to improve bone health and digestion while generating body heat. This makes it ideal for winter.
High in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, bajra offers warming effects and sustained energy. It can be used to make rotis or khichdi in cold months.
Packed with protein, fibre, and iron, this low-GI grain gives you warmth and helps control blood sugar.
A powerhouse of nutrients, jowar helps manage cholesterol and diabetes while providing warmth in winter rotis or porridges.
Gluten-free and high in fibre, iron, and calcium, sanwa can be digested easily and boosts quick energy.
Rich in B-vitamins, fibre, and minerals, samai helps in digestion and improves overall well-being. You can use it as a versatile porridge base during winters.
Kodo is rich in nutrients with protein and fibre. It helps to regulate blood sugar and fights winter fatigue.
