Types Of Millets Suitable For Winters

Image Credit: Pexels


There are some types of millets which are great for winters due to their warming properties, nutrient density, and ability to combat cold-weather issues. Here are some millets which are suitable for winters. 

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Rich in calcium, iron, and fibre, ragi helps to improve bone health and digestion while generating body heat. This makes it ideal for winter.

Finger Millet (Ragi)

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Exercise

High in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, bajra offers warming effects and sustained energy. It can be used to make rotis or khichdi in cold months.

Pearl Millet (Bajra)

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Foxtail Millet (Kangni)

Packed with protein, fibre, and iron, this low-GI grain gives you warmth and helps control blood sugar. 

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sorghum Millet (Jowar)

A powerhouse of nutrients, jowar helps manage cholesterol and diabetes while providing warmth in winter rotis or porridges.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Barnyard Millet (Sanwa)

Gluten-free and high in fibre, iron, and calcium, sanwa can be digested easily and boosts quick energy.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Little Millet (Samai)

Rich in B-vitamins, fibre, and minerals, samai helps in digestion and improves overall well-being. You can use it as a versatile porridge base during winters.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kodo Millet

Kodo is rich in nutrients with protein and fibre. It helps to regulate blood sugar and fights winter fatigue.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com