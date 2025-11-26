Turmeric Milk Benefits In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Turmeric milk, or haldi doodh, has been a classic Indian winter remedy for generations and modern research now backs many of its benefits. From immunity to sleep, this golden drink offers a cosy way to support your health when temperatures dip.
Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that strengthen the body's defence system.
Warm haldi milk soothes the throat and reduces congestion. Its can ease mild respiratory discomfort in winter.
Curcumin may lower inflammation and stiffness, especially helpful when winter aggravates aches.
Many people find turmeric milk helps them unwind and fall asleep more easily.
Turmeric stimulates bile flow, helping the body break down fats and heavy foods.
Research shows curcumin can improve insulin sensitivity.
Winter dryness can dull the skin; turmeric's antioxidants help fight inflammation and support a healthy glow.
