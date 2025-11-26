Turmeric Milk Benefits In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Turmeric milk, or haldi doodh, has been a classic Indian winter remedy for generations and modern research now backs many of its benefits. From immunity to sleep, this golden drink offers a cosy way to support your health when temperatures dip.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts your immunity

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that strengthen the body's defence system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Helps fight cold and cough

Warm haldi milk soothes the throat and reduces congestion. Its can ease mild respiratory discomfort in winter.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces joint and muscle pain

Curcumin may lower inflammation and stiffness, especially helpful when winter aggravates aches.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Supports better sleep

Many people find turmeric milk helps them unwind and fall asleep more easily.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Improves digestion 

Turmeric stimulates bile flow, helping the body break down fats and heavy foods.

Image Credit: Unsplash

May help regulate blood sugar levels

Research shows curcumin can improve insulin sensitivity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nourishes skin from within

Winter dryness can dull the skin; turmeric's antioxidants help fight inflammation and support a healthy glow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com