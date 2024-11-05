Image Credit: Unsplash
Tuberculosis (TB) remains a significant health issue worldwide, affecting the lungs and other organs. Early detection of TB symptoms is crucial for effective treatment. Learn to recognise the signs and symptoms of TB to protect yourself and your loved ones.
A cough lasting over three weeks, sometimes with blood, is one of the primary symptoms of TB.
Pain in the chest, especially during coughing or breathing, could be a sign of lung-related TB.
Unexplained weight loss is common in TB patients due to the infection's impact on metabolism.
Frequent fever and chills, especially at night, are common signs of an active TB infection.
TB often causes intense night sweats, making this a key symptom to watch out for.
Constant fatigue and low energy levels are typical as the body fights the infection.
Reduced appetite is another symptom that often accompanies TB, contributing to weight loss.
