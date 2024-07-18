Try These Yoga Poses For Chronic Pain Management

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yoga is an effective tool for managing chronic pain by improving flexibility, strength, and relaxation. Here are some beneficial poses.
Balasana is a gentle stretch helps to release tension in the back, shoulders, and neck, providing relief from pain.
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana is a flowing movement between two poses helps to improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain.
Adho Mukha Svanasana pose stretches the entire body, particularly the hamstrings, calves, and spine, reducing pain and stiffness.
Trikonasana pose stretches the legs, hips, and spine, helping to relieve pain in these areas while improving balance and stability.
Setu Bandhasana strengthens the back muscles and stretches the chest, neck, and spine, which can help alleviate back pain.
Supta Padangusthasana pose stretches the hamstrings and calves, which can help relieve lower back pain and improve flexibility.
A relaxation pose also known as Savasana helps to reduce overall tension and stress, promoting mental and physical relaxation.
Establish a regular meditation routine by setting aside a specific time each day, creating a consistent practice that enhances its benefits.
