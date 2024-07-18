Try These Yoga Poses For Chronic Pain Management

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Yoga is an effective tool for managing chronic pain by improving flexibility, strength, and relaxation. Here are some beneficial poses.

Image Credit: Unsplaash

Child's Pose

 Balasana is a gentle stretch helps to release tension in the back, shoulders, and neck, providing relief from pain.

Image Credit: Pexels

Cat-Cow Pose

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana is a flowing movement between two poses helps to improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Downward-Facing Dog

Adho Mukha Svanasana pose stretches the entire body, particularly the hamstrings, calves, and spine, reducing pain and stiffness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Triangle Pose

Trikonasana pose stretches the legs, hips, and spine, helping to relieve pain in these areas while improving balance and stability.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bridge Pose

Setu Bandhasana strengthens the back muscles and stretches the chest, neck, and spine, which can help alleviate back pain.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose

Supta Padangusthasana pose stretches the hamstrings and calves, which can help relieve lower back pain and improve flexibility.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Corpse Pose

A relaxation pose also known as Savasana helps to reduce overall tension and stress, promoting mental and physical relaxation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Setting Routines

Establish a regular meditation routine by setting aside a specific time each day, creating a consistent practice that enhances its benefits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com