Try These Staircase Exercises At Your Workplace

Image Credit: Unsplash


Staircase exercises at your workplace can boost fitness and strength. These also target important muscle groups while improving heart health and energy levels.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Skip the elevator and briskly walk up 1-2 flights, swinging arms for momentum and pressing through heels. 

Walk Up Stairs

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Face upstairs, feet hip-width apart; squat down to tap the step with fingertips, then drive up through heels.

Stair Squats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Place one foot on a step, push through the heel to lift the other foot up, then step down. Alternate between the legs for 10 reps each. 

Step-Ups

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Stand facing away from stairs, step one foot back onto a step, lower into a lunge keeping front knee over ankle. 

Stair Lunges

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Stand on the edge of a step, rise onto toes lifting heels high, then lower slowly for a stretch. 

Calf Raises

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Briskly walk up one flight, do 10 squats at top, walk down; repeat for 5 minutes. 

Mini Cardio Circuit

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Hands on a step shoulder-width, body in plank. Lower chest to step then push up.

Stair Pushups

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

