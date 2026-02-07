Try These Staircase Exercises At Your Workplace

Image Credit: Unsplash
Staircase exercises at your workplace can boost fitness and strength. These also target important muscle groups while improving heart health and energy levels.
Skip the elevator and briskly walk up 1-2 flights, swinging arms for momentum and pressing through heels.
Face upstairs, feet hip-width apart; squat down to tap the step with fingertips, then drive up through heels.
Place one foot on a step, push through the heel to lift the other foot up, then step down. Alternate between the legs for 10 reps each.
Stand facing away from stairs, step one foot back onto a step, lower into a lunge keeping front knee over ankle.
Stand on the edge of a step, rise onto toes lifting heels high, then lower slowly for a stretch.
Briskly walk up one flight, do 10 squats at top, walk down; repeat for 5 minutes.
Hands on a step shoulder-width, body in plank. Lower chest to step then push up.
