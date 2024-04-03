Try Chia Seeds For Better Digestion

Image Credit: Pexels
Chia seeds are nutrient-dense seeds which are native to Central and South America. They have gained popularity in recent years due to their impressive nutritional profile and potential health benefits for our digestive system.
Rich in dietary fibre. Insoluble fibre can help promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation. Soluble fibre aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut environment.
Consuming chia seeds can help prevent constipation and promote the healthy elimination of waste from the body. This can help in regular bowel movements.
Chia seeds contain prebiotic fibre, which serves as food for beneficial bacteria in the gut. It helps support a healthy balance of gut microbiota.
Chia seeds can help reduce bloating and gas by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. This can help alleviate bloating and discomfort.
The high fibre content and gel-forming properties of chia seeds can help promote satiety and reduce appetite, making it easier to control calorie intake and manage weight.
Chia seeds have a low GI & have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. It can help stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent spikes and crashes in energy levels.
Chronic inflammation in the digestive tract can contribute to digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
