Top Signs Of Tech Fatigue

Image Credit: Pexels
Tech fatigue has become increasingly common over the past few years, largely due to increased dependence on digital tools and technologies on a daily basis.
Image Credit: Pexels
It is a sense of feeling drained, which can develop when people stare at screens for too long and struggle to focus.
Image Credit: Pexels
If simple tasks are taking longer to complete than expected, it can be a sign of tech fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
When too much information being accessed constantly, some people may have difficulty making simple decisions.
Image Credit: Freepik
Avoiding doing what needs to be done on a daily basis and feeling unnecessarily anxious about the delays.
Image Credit: Freepik
Eye strain, headache, or back pain from poor posture while using a smartphone or laptop can signal tech fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies have stated that when the digital workspace becomes crowded with too many ‘to be sorted' folders piling up, then the prefrontal cortex is being overwhelmed by constant digital processing.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies have shown that having too many browser tabs open and being unable to focus on anything is due to the brain's attention networks being overwhelmed.
Image Credit: Pexels
Signs such as turning the camera off during meetings, choosing to text over phone calls, and responding with the bare minimum effort in group chats are all signs of tech fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: