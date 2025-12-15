Top Signs Of Tech Fatigue

Image Credit: Pexels


​​Tech fatigue has become increasingly common over the past few years, largely due to increased dependence on digital tools and technologies on a daily basis.

Image Credit: Pexels

It is a sense of feeling drained, which can develop when people stare at screens for too long and struggle to focus.

Image Credit: Pexels

Mental Exhaustion

If simple tasks are taking longer to complete than expected, it can be a sign of tech fatigue.

Decline In Productivity

Image Credit: Pexels

Feeling Of Overwhelm

When too much information being accessed constantly, some people may have difficulty making simple decisions.

Image Credit: Freepik

Delaying Important Tasks

Avoiding doing what needs to be done on a daily basis and feeling unnecessarily anxious about the delays.

Image Credit: Freepik

Physical Symptoms

Eye strain, headache, or back pain from poor posture while using a smartphone or laptop can signal tech fatigue.

Image Credit: Pexels

Digital Chaos

Studies have stated that when the digital workspace becomes crowded with too many ‘to be sorted' folders piling up, then the prefrontal cortex is being overwhelmed by constant digital processing.

Image Credit: Pexels

Divided Attention

Studies have shown that having too many browser tabs open and being unable to focus on anything is due to the brain's attention networks being overwhelmed.

Image Credit: Pexels

Digital Social Withdrawal

Signs such as turning the camera off during meetings, choosing to text over phone calls, and responding with the bare minimum effort in group chats are all signs of tech fatigue.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

