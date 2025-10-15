Top Immunity Boosting Nutrients

Image Credit: Pexels
Certain nutrients can significantly strengthen the body's defence system by supporting the production of white blood cells, reducing inflammation, and enhancing overall immune function.
Zinc plays a crucial role in immune cell function and helps the body fight off infections more effectively.
Low iron levels can weaken the immune system, leading to frequent illnesses. Red meat, spinach, lentils, quinoa, and fortified cereals are great iron-rich options.
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections.
A deficiency in vitamin D has been linked to increased susceptibility to respiratory illnesses.
Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that help regulate the immune response and protect against autoimmune diseases.
Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects immune cells from oxidative stress and enhances the body's ability to fight infections.
Magnesium plays a role in immune cell function and helps regulate inflammation. It also supports sleep quality, which is crucial for a strong immune system.
