Top Foods To Boost Brain Health

Eating the right foods can improve memory, focus, and overall brain function. Add these to your diet for sharper cognition.
Rich in omega-3s, supports memory and mental clarity.
Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats to fight brain aging.
Loaded with antioxidants that enhance brain function.
Boosts mood and cognition with flavonoids.
Improves cognitive function with vitamin K and folate.
Rich in choline, which enhances memory and brain health.
Contains curcumin, known to reduce inflammation in the brain.
