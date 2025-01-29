Top Foods To Boost Brain Health

Introduction

Eating the right foods can improve memory, focus, and overall brain function. Add these to your diet for sharper cognition.

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3s, supports memory and mental clarity.

Nuts & Seeds

Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats to fight brain aging.

Blueberries

Loaded with antioxidants that enhance brain function.

Dark Chocolate

Boosts mood and cognition with flavonoids.

Leafy Greens

Improves cognitive function with vitamin K and folate.

Eggs

Rich in choline, which enhances memory and brain health.

Turmeric

Contains curcumin, known to reduce inflammation in the brain.

