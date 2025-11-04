Top Foods Rich In Omega-3s

Many foods have a rich composition of Omega-3 fatty acids, which means that they help with boosting body and brain health. 

Salmon

This fish is a rich source of nutrients that prevents the risk of heart disease, dementia, and depression.

Mackerel

This small fatty fish is high in nutrients that nourish the eyes, boost immune function, and provide vitamin B12..

A small oily fish that contains almost every nutrient your body needs.

Sardines

Chia Seeds

The small seeds are rich in manganese, selenium, magnesium, and other nutrients.

Walnuts

The hard-to-crack nuts are full of fiber, copper, manganese, and vitamin E.

Flaxseeds

Small brown or yellow seeds are the richest whole food sources of the omega-3 fat alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Oysters

The slurry seafood provides essential nutrients like zinc, copper, and vitamin B12.

Soybeans

This plant-based source of nutrients is rich in fibre and protein and helps with digestion.

Herring

Medium-sized oily fish are filled with high doses of selenium and vitamin B12.

Achovies 

The tiny oily fish are a great source of niacin and selenium and nourish the whole body when consumed whole.

