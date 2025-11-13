Top Foods For Fatty Liver

The liver plays critical role in the human body. Right foods can actually reverse fatty liver. Here are some of these.

Olive Oil

Rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, olive oil can enhance liver health. It also contains antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress.

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which can help reduce inflammation and protect against liver damage. 

Berries

Avocados

Avocados contain compounds that may help the liver produce glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that aids in detoxification processes.

Walnuts

High in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts have beneficial effects on liver health. They can help reduce inflammation and support the metabolism of fats.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre and contain compounds that support detoxification processes in the liver.

Oats

Oats are an excellent source of soluble fibre, which helps regulate cholesterol levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, green tea has been shown to improve liver function and reduce fat accumulation.

Coffee

The high content of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of coffee may help lower the risk of liver fibrosis and improve liver function.

