Top Facts About Mounjaro

Introduction

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) is a new FDA-approved medication for managing type 2 diabetes. Here are some key facts about this breakthrough drug.

Dual-Action

It targets two hormone receptors—GIP and GLP-1—to control blood sugar effectively.

Weight Loss

Many users experience significant weight loss as a secondary effect.

Improves Sensitivity

It helps the body use insulin more efficiently, lowering blood sugar levels.

FDA-Approved

Mounjaro was approved in 2022 as a treatment for for type 2 diabetes management.

Weekly Injection

It is administered through a simple weekly injection.

Cardiovascular Benefits

Studies suggest it may reduce the risk of heart disease in diabetics.

Side Effects

Possible side effects include nausea, vomiting, and digestive discomfort.

Not For Everyone

People with a history of thyroid cancer or pancreatitis should avoid it.

