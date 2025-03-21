Top Facts About Mounjaro

Image Credit: Unsplash
Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) is a new FDA-approved medication for managing type 2 diabetes. Here are some key facts about this breakthrough drug.
It targets two hormone receptors—GIP and GLP-1—to control blood sugar effectively.
Many users experience significant weight loss as a secondary effect.
It helps the body use insulin more efficiently, lowering blood sugar levels.
Mounjaro was approved in 2022 as a treatment for for type 2 diabetes management.
It is administered through a simple weekly injection.
Studies suggest it may reduce the risk of heart disease in diabetics.
Possible side effects include nausea, vomiting, and digestive discomfort.
People with a history of thyroid cancer or pancreatitis should avoid it.
