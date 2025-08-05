Top 9 High-Fibre Foods For Your Gut

Image Credits: Pexels
Fibre keeps your gut healthy as it acts as a prebiotic that nourishes beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. It also promotes regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stools.
Lentils are packed with protein and fibre. They are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre.
Chickpeas are a versatile legume that can be added to salads, soups, or blended into hummus.
Roasted chickpeas are a great snacking option. They are a good source of fibre and protein, making them weight-loss friendly.
This fermented soybean product supports gut health by providing prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
Basil seeds expand in water and create a gel-like texture. They are rich in fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness.
Often used as a natural laxative, psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that helps prevent constipation effectively.
Oats are a great source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. They help to reduce cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugars.
Okra or bhindi provides a good dose of fibre. It is also weight loss-friendly.
Figs are not only delicious but also a fantastic source of dietary fibre and iron.
