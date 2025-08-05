Top 9 High-Fibre Foods For Your Gut


Fibre keeps your gut healthy as it acts as a prebiotic that nourishes beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. It also promotes regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stools.

Lentils

Lentils are packed with protein and fibre. They are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a versatile legume that can be added to salads, soups, or blended into hummus.

Roasted chanas

Roasted chickpeas are a great snacking option. They are a good source of fibre and protein, making them weight-loss friendly.

Tempeh

This fermented soybean product supports gut health by providing prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

Basil seeds

Basil seeds expand in water and create a gel-like texture. They are rich in fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness.

Psyllium husk

Often used as a natural laxative, psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that helps prevent constipation effectively.

Oats

Oats are a great source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. They help to reduce cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugars.

Okra

Okra or bhindi provides a good dose of fibre. It is also weight loss-friendly.

Figs

Figs are not only delicious but also a fantastic source of dietary fibre and iron. 

