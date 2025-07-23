Top 5 Seeds You Must Eat Every Day

Seeds for health

Adding seeds to your diet helps boost your overall nutrient intake. Seeds are an excellent source of essential fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared the top 5 seeds for your overall health.

Chia seeds


Chia seeds are packed with soluble fibre and omega-3s. They can keep you full, boost energy and stabilise blood sugars.

Flaxseeds


Flaxseeds help promote hormonal balance as they are rich in lignans that support estrogen metabolism and reduce gut inflammation.

Pumpkin seeds


Eat pumpkin seeds for better sleep. They contain tryptophan and magnesium, which aid in the production of melatonin and help promote sleep quality.

Sesame seeds


Sesame seeds can help boost bone health because they are high in calcium, zinc and sesamin that support bone density.

Fennel seeds


Eat fennel seeds for better digestion because these contain anethole, which relaxes gut muscles and reduces bloating.

