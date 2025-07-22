Top 10 Foods For Constipation Relief

Image Credits: Pexels
Constipation is a common digestive issue which can cause discomfort, bloating, gas and cramps.
One of the most immediate ways to alleviate constipation is through dietary changes. Here are top 10 expert-recommended foods to relieve constipation,
This small, nutrient-dense fruit is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fibre.
Dried plums, commonly referred to as prunes, are high in dietary fibre and antioxidants.
These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein.
Flaxseeds are another source of omega-3 fatty acids and are high in dietary fibre.
Similar in texture to chia seeds, basil seeds swell when soaked in water.
Oats are a popular whole grain known for their heart-healthy properties. They are rich in soluble fibre
Apple are a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin C, and provide dietary fibre.
Pears are juicy fruits rich in vitamin C and dietary fibre.
Lentils are a type of legume that is high in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.
Berries, including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre.
Water is crucial for hydration, digestion, and overall health. It plays a vital role in every bodily function.
