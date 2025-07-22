Top 10 Foods For Constipation Relief


Image Credits: Pexels


Constipation is a common digestive issue which can cause discomfort, bloating, gas and cramps. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Foods for constipation

One of the most immediate ways to alleviate constipation is through dietary changes. Here are top 10 expert-recommended foods to relieve constipation,

Image Credits: Pexels

Kiwi

This small, nutrient-dense fruit is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fibre. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Prunes

Dried plums, commonly referred to as prunes, are high in dietary fibre and antioxidants.

Image Credits: Pexels

Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein.

Image Credits: Pexels

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are another source of omega-3 fatty acids and are high in dietary fibre. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Basil seeds

Similar in texture to chia seeds, basil seeds swell when soaked in water. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Oats

Oats are a popular whole grain known for their heart-healthy properties. They are rich in soluble fibre

Image Credits: Pexels

Apple

Apple are a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin C, and provide dietary fibre.

Image Credits: Pexels

Pear

Pears are juicy fruits rich in vitamin C and dietary fibre. 

Image Credits: Pexels

Lentils

Lentils are a type of legume that is high in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.

Image Credits: Pexels

Berries

Berries, including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre.

Image Credits: Pexels

Water

Water is crucial for hydration, digestion, and overall health. It plays a vital role in every bodily function.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here