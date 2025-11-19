Toilet Hygiene Tips For Daily Practice

Image Credit: Unsplash
The toilet seat may have thousands of bacteria and viruses that can impact your gastrointestinal and skin health. Here are some simple and practical hygiene tips for daily practice that can mitigate your risk of developing diseases.
DThe simple and simplest way to ensure hygiene is to wash your hands thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom.
Stop placing your personal belongings on the toilet floor, as they can easily become carriers of germs.
Even though Indian style bathrooms may be difficult to use, their design helps with stopping the transfer of germs through no surface contact.
Instead of using the sanitation available in the public bathrooms, carry our own sanitizing sprays.
This can prevent human waste from rotting in the toilet bowl and becoming a health hazard for the next person.
It is crucial to clean the lower part and inside of the toilet bowl for proper hygiene..
The cleaning sponges, scrubbers, and toilet cleaning supplies need a refresh after they wear out for proper hygiene.
After peeing or pooping, always wash the area with water to remove residue that can cause health issues.
