Toilet Hygiene Tips For Daily Practice

The toilet seat may have thousands of bacteria and viruses that can impact your gastrointestinal and skin health. Here are some simple and practical hygiene tips for daily practice that can mitigate your risk of developing diseases.

Wash Your Hands

DThe simple and simplest way to ensure hygiene is to wash your hands thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom.

Stop Germ Transfer

Stop placing your personal belongings on the toilet floor, as they can easily become carriers of germs.

Indian Style Bathrooms

Even though Indian style bathrooms may be difficult to use, their design helps with stopping the transfer of germs through no surface contact.

Self-Equipped Sanitation

Instead of using the sanitation available in the public bathrooms, carry our own sanitizing sprays.

Flush Twice

This can prevent human waste from rotting in the toilet bowl and becoming a health hazard for the next person.

Clean The Toilet Bowl

It is crucial to clean the lower part and inside of the toilet bowl for proper hygiene..

Replace Your Cleaning Supplies

The cleaning sponges, scrubbers, and toilet cleaning supplies need a refresh after they wear out for proper hygiene.

Wash The Area

After peeing or pooping, always wash the area with water to remove residue that can cause health issues.

