Tips To Wake Up Energised

Waking up energised can set the tone for a productive day. With just a few adjustments to your evening and morning routine, you can feel refreshed every day. Here's how.
Stick to a set bedtime to align your internal clock.
Blue light interferes with melatonin production, harming sleep quality.
Lower temperatures promote deeper, uninterrupted sleep.
Avoid heavy meals that make you sluggish the next morning.
Open curtains to allow sunlight to gently wake you up.
Hydrate as soon as you wake up to kickstart metabolism.
Move your body for 5–10 minutes to feel instantly awake.
