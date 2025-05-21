Tips To Wake Up Energised

Introduction

Waking up energised can set the tone for a productive day. With just a few adjustments to your evening and morning routine, you can feel refreshed every day. Here's how.

Sleep Early

Stick to a set bedtime to align your internal clock.

Avoid Screen Time

Blue light interferes with melatonin production, harming sleep quality.

Cool Room

Lower temperatures promote deeper, uninterrupted sleep.

Light Dinners

Avoid heavy meals that make you sluggish the next morning.

Natural Light

Open curtains to allow sunlight to gently wake you up.

Drink Water

Hydrate as soon as you wake up to kickstart metabolism.

Stretch/Walk

Move your body for 5–10 minutes to feel instantly awake.

