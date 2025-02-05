Tips To Treat Muscle Spasms

Image Credit: Unsplash
Muscle spasms can be painful and disruptive. Here are simple ways to relieve and prevent them.
Dehydration is a common cause of muscle cramps.
Gentle stretching helps release muscle tightness.
Applying pressure can ease tension and improve blood flow.
Heat relaxes muscles, while ice reduces inflammation.
Foods like bananas, nuts, and spinach help prevent cramps.
Regular movement keeps muscles flexible and strong.
Sudden intense activity can lead to spasms.
Soaking in magnesium-rich water relaxes muscles.
Lack of sleep can worsen muscle fatigue and cramps.
