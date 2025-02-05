Tips To Treat Muscle Spasms

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Muscle spasms can be painful and disruptive. Here are simple ways to relieve and prevent them.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is a common cause of muscle cramps.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stretch

Gentle stretching helps release muscle tightness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Massage The Muscle

Applying pressure can ease tension and improve blood flow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Heat Or Ice

Heat relaxes muscles, while ice reduces inflammation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Magnesium & Potassium

Foods like bananas, nuts, and spinach help prevent cramps.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Active

Regular movement keeps muscles flexible and strong.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Overexertion

Sudden intense activity can lead to spasms.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Epsom Salt Baths

Soaking in magnesium-rich water relaxes muscles.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Take Proper Rest

Lack of sleep can worsen muscle fatigue and cramps.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com