Tips To Reduce Puffy Eyes

Puffy eyes refer to swelling or mild inflammation around the eyes, often making them look tired or swollen. They commonly occur due to fluid retention, lack of sleep, allergies, aging, or even excessive salt intake. While usually harmless, they can affect appearance and confidence.
Applying a chilled spoon or cold washcloth helps reduce swelling by constricting blood vessels. Cold washcloth is preferred.
Placing cool cucumber slices over your eyes hydrates the skin and reduces puffiness naturally. Put it in the fridge before applying.
Used green or black tea bags contain caffeine and antioxidants that tighten skin and ease swelling. Use soaked not hot.
Drinking enough water prevents fluid retention, which is a common cause of puffiness. Make sure to consume 2-3 litres daily.
Cutting down on salty foods helps minimise water retention and swelling around the eyes as it causes water retention.
Getting 7–8 hours of quality sleep prevents tired eyes and under-eye puffiness. Try to sleep in the same time frame daily.
Gently applying aloe vera soothes the skin and reduces puffiness with its anti-inflammatory effects. Cooled is encouraged.
