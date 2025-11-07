Tips To Reduce Foot Odour

Image Credit: Unsplash
Foot odour happens when sweat mixes with bacteria living on your skin and inside shoes. These bacteria break down sweat into acids that produce that unpleasant smell. Warm, moist conditions like tight shoes or synthetic socks can make it worse, especially in India's humid climate.
Clean your feet with antibacterial soap and dry them thoroughly, especially between toes. Moist areas invite odour-causing bacteria.
Wear cotton or moisture-wicking socks instead of synthetic ones. Change them daily, even twice a day if your feet sweat a lot.
Rotate shoes to give each pair a day to air out. Place them in a well-ventilated spot or in sunlight to kill bacteria.
Dusting feet and shoes with antifungal or absorbent powder keeps them dry and prevents bacterial growth.
Try a warm foot soak with vinegar or salt water for 10–15 minutes. It helps kill bacteria and neutralise odour naturally.
Clean nails and exfoliate dead skin regularly; trapped dirt and sweat in calluses often worsen odour.
At home, let your feet breathe! Walking barefoot or in open slippers helps sweat evaporate and keeps feet fresh.
