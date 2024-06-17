Tips To Reduce Arthritis Pain During Summer

Image Credit: Pexels
Summer heat can worsen arthritis pain due to several factors. High temperatures can lead to dehydration, which can cause joints to become less lubricated and more prone to pain and stiffness. Additionally, heat and humidity can increase inflammation in the body, exacerbating symptoms in people with arthritis.
Proper hydration keeps the joints lubricated and can help reduce inflammation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water, more if you're active or sweating heavily.
Excessive heat can exacerbate inflammation and discomfort in the joints. Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, use air conditioning, or take cool showers.
Regular exercise helps maintain joint flexibility and muscle strength, but overexertion can worsen pain. Opt for low-impact exercises like swimming or water aerobics, which are easier on the joints.
A balanced diet can help control weight, reducing stress on the joints, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Incorporate foods with anti-inflammatory properties, such as omega-3 fatty acids.
Overuse of joints can lead to increased pain and inflammation. Use assistive devices if necessary, such as braces or walking aids, to reduce stress on your joints.
Fluctuations in weather, particularly humidity and barometric pressure, can affect arthritis symptoms. If a heatwave or high humidity is expected, take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Stress can exacerbate pain and inflammation in the body. Engage in stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies you enjoy.
