Anaemia is common in women, especially due to menstruation, pregnancy, and dietary gaps. Preventing it requires consistent lifestyle choices and nutritional care.
Include spinach, lentils, dates, and red meat. These foods provide haem iron and non-haem iron, which help build healthy red blood cells and prevent fatigue.
Vitamin C enhances iron absorption. Add citrus fruits, tomatoes, and bell peppers to meals, especially when consuming plant-based iron sources.
These drinks contain polyphenols and tannins that can inhibit iron absorption. Keep a gap of at least one hour before or after meals.
In case of diagnosed deficiency, follow medical advice and take iron supplements. Over-supplementation can harm, so always consult a doctor first.
Cooking in cast iron pans can naturally increase iron content in your food, especially with acidic foods like tomato-based curries.
Heavy periods, ulcers, or parasitic infections can lead to chronic anaemia. Seek medical treatment if symptoms persist despite dietary changes.
Leafy greens, eggs, and dairy are rich in folate and vitamin B12, both are essential for red blood cell formation and preventing certain types of anaemia.
