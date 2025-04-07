Tips To Reduce Anaemia Risk In Women

Introduction

Anaemia is common in women, especially due to menstruation, pregnancy, and dietary gaps. Preventing it requires consistent lifestyle choices and nutritional care. 

Iron-Rich Foods

Include spinach, lentils, dates, and red meat. These foods provide haem iron and non-haem iron, which help build healthy red blood cells and prevent fatigue.

Add Vitamin C

Vitamin C enhances iron absorption. Add citrus fruits, tomatoes, and bell peppers to meals, especially when consuming plant-based iron sources.

Avoid Tea/ Coffee

These drinks contain polyphenols and tannins that can inhibit iron absorption. Keep a gap of at least one hour before or after meals.

Iron Supplements

In case of diagnosed deficiency, follow medical advice and take iron supplements. Over-supplementation can harm, so always consult a doctor first.

Cook In Iron Utensil

Cooking in cast iron pans can naturally increase iron content in your food, especially with acidic foods like tomato-based curries.

Treat Underlying Causes

Heavy periods, ulcers, or parasitic infections can lead to chronic anaemia. Seek medical treatment if symptoms persist despite dietary changes.

Folate, B12-Rich Food

Leafy greens, eggs, and dairy are rich in folate and vitamin B12, both are essential for red blood cell formation and preventing certain types of anaemia.

