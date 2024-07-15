Tips to Protect Skin Against Common Infections in Monsoon

Image Credit: Unsplash
The monsoon season brings a refreshing break from the heat but also increases the risk of skin infections due to the humidity and dampness.
Dry your skin thoroughly after getting wet, especially in areas prone to sweating, to prevent fungal and bacterial infections.
Opt for cotton or moisture-wicking fabrics that allow your skin to breathe and reduce moisture accumulation.
Apply anti-fungal powder on areas prone to sweating, such as feet and underarms, to keep them dry and prevent infections.
Take regular showers with antibacterial soap and keep your nails trimmed and clean to avoid fungal infections.
Use your personal items, like towels and razors, and avoid sharing them to minimise the risk of spreading skin infections.
Use a light, non-greasy moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and less prone to infections and irritations.
Use natural antiseptics like neem oil, tea tree oil, or turmeric paste on minor cuts and abrasions to prevent infections.
Apply over-the-counter anti-fungal creams or lotions to areas prone to infections; consult a dermatologist for persistent issues.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and include hydrating foods like cucumbers and oranges in your diet.
Always wear slippers or shoes, especially in public places or areas prone to water-logging, to reduce the risk of picking up infections.
Keep your footwear clean and dry, and rotate between pairs to ensure each has time to dry out completely.
