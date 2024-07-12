Image Credit: iStock
Zika virus infection, primarily spread by mosquitoes, can lead to serious health complications. Here are effective tips to prevent Zika virus infection.
Remove standing water from containers such as buckets, flower pots, and tires where mosquitoes can breed. Regularly clean and empty these containers.
Apply insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or the oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin to prevent mosquito bites.
Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes, preferably treated with permethrin, to reduce skin exposure to mosquitoes.
Sleep under mosquito nets, especially if you are staying in areas where Zika virus transmission is prevalent, to prevent mosquito bites during the night.
Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out. Stay in places with air conditioning, or use bed nets if screens are not available.
Spray clothing with permethrin or another insect repellent to provide additional protection against mosquito bites.
Before traveling, check for Zika virus outbreaks in your destination. If traveling to an affected area, take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
Pregnant women should take extra precautions since the virus can cause severe birth defects. Avoid traveling to areas with active Zika virus transmission.
