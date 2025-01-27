Tips To Prevent Motion Sickness

Introduction

Motion sickness can make traveling a challenge, but with the right strategies, you can keep nausea and dizziness at bay.

Focus On The Horizon

Looking at a stable object reduces disorientation.

Avoid Heavy Meals

Eat light to prevent an upset stomach.

Stay Hydrated

Sip water to avoid dehydration-related symptoms.

Use Ginger

Ginger tea or candies can ease nausea.

Opt For Front Seats

Sit where movement is less noticeable.

Breathe Fresh Air

Ventilation helps reduce discomfort.

Sickness Bands

Acupressure bands can provide relief.

