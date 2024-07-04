Tips To Prevent Hearing Loss

Introduction

Hearing loss can significantly impact quality of life, but preventive measures can help. Here are eight tips to prevent hearing loss.

Protect From Noises

Wear earplugs or noise-canceling headphones in loud environments.

Volume Control

Keep the volume at a safe level when using headphones or earbuds

Avoid Prolonged Exposure

Take breaks from continuous loud noise exposure and maintain a safe distance from noise sources.

Regular Check-Ups

Regular hearing tests can detect early signs of hearing loss for timely intervention.

Maintain Hygiene

Avoid inserting objects like cotton swabs into your ears; use ear drops if needed to soften earwax.

Manage Chronic Conditions

Conditions like diabetes and hypertension can affect hearing; keep these conditions under control.

Avoid Ototoxic Medications

Some medications can damage hearing; consult your doctor about alternatives if needed.

Stay Active

Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the ears, supporting hearing health.

