Hearing loss can significantly impact quality of life, but preventive measures can help. Here are eight tips to prevent hearing loss.
Wear earplugs or noise-canceling headphones in loud environments.
Keep the volume at a safe level when using headphones or earbuds
Take breaks from continuous loud noise exposure and maintain a safe distance from noise sources.
Regular hearing tests can detect early signs of hearing loss for timely intervention.
Avoid inserting objects like cotton swabs into your ears; use ear drops if needed to soften earwax.
Conditions like diabetes and hypertension can affect hearing; keep these conditions under control.
Some medications can damage hearing; consult your doctor about alternatives if needed.
Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the ears, supporting hearing health.
