Tips to Prevent Digital Eye Strain

Image Credit: iStock
With increased screen time, digital eye strain has become a common issue, leading to discomfort, headaches, and blurred vision. By practicing healthy screen habits, you can reduce the impact of digital strain on your eyes and ensure better visual comfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Ensure your screen brightness matches the lighting in your environment. Too bright or too dim screens can strain your eyes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blinking naturally helps lubricate the eyes, reducing dryness. Remember to blink consciously while working on screens to maintain moisture.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Consider using anti-glare screen protectors or adjusting the position of your screen to minimize reflections and prevent squinting.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep your screen about 20-24 inches away from your face and slightly below eye level to prevent neck strain and eye discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Make it a habit to take a 5-10 minute break every hour to reduce prolonged eye strain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: iStock
For More Stories
like this check out: