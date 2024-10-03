Tips to Prevent Digital Eye Strain

Introduction

With increased screen time, digital eye strain has become a common issue, leading to discomfort, headaches, and blurred vision. By practicing healthy screen habits, you can reduce the impact of digital strain on your eyes and ensure better visual comfort.

20-20-20 Rule

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

Screen Brightness

Ensure your screen brightness matches the lighting in your environment. Too bright or too dim screens can strain your eyes.

Blink More Often

Blinking naturally helps lubricate the eyes, reducing dryness. Remember to blink consciously while working on screens to maintain moisture.

Anti-Glare Screens

Consider using anti-glare screen protectors or adjusting the position of your screen to minimize reflections and prevent squinting.

Proper Distance

Keep your screen about 20-24 inches away from your face and slightly below eye level to prevent neck strain and eye discomfort.

Frequent Breaks

Make it a habit to take a 5-10 minute break every hour to reduce prolonged eye strain.

