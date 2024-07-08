Tips To Prevent Dengue

Introduction

Dengue fever, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, is a significant health concern in many tropical and subtropical regions. Preventing dengue requires consistent and collective efforts. Here's how you can significantly reduce the risk of dengue transmission.

Remove Standing Water

Empty and clean containers that hold water, such as buckets, flower pots, and birdbaths, weekly. Dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

Use Mosquito Repellents

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing.

Wear Protective Clothing

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times (dawn and dusk).

Install Screens/ Nets

Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out. Sleep under mosquito nets if sleeping in areas without screens.

Use Mosquito Coils

Utilise mosquito coils, vaporisers, and sprays inside your home to kill mosquitoes. These products help reduce the number of mosquitoes indoors.

Maintain Cleanliness

Ensure the environment around your home is clean and free from waste materials that can collect water.

Treat Storage Containers

Add larvicides to water storage containers to kill mosquito larvae, they're like temephos and can effectively prevent mosquito larvae from maturing into adults.

