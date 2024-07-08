Tips To Prevent Dengue

Image Credit: Unsplash
Dengue fever, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, is a significant health concern in many tropical and subtropical regions. Preventing dengue requires consistent and collective efforts. Here's how you can significantly reduce the risk of dengue transmission.
Empty and clean containers that hold water, such as buckets, flower pots, and birdbaths, weekly. Dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing.
Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times (dawn and dusk).
Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out. Sleep under mosquito nets if sleeping in areas without screens.
Utilise mosquito coils, vaporisers, and sprays inside your home to kill mosquitoes. These products help reduce the number of mosquitoes indoors.
Ensure the environment around your home is clean and free from waste materials that can collect water.
Add larvicides to water storage containers to kill mosquito larvae, they're like temephos and can effectively prevent mosquito larvae from maturing into adults.
