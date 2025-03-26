Tips To Overcome Phone Addiction

Introduction

Excessive phone use can impact mental and physical health. Here are effective ways to reduce screen time and regain control.

Screen Time Limit

Use apps or phone settings to restrict daily screen time and track usage.

Phone-Free Zone

Avoid using phones in the bedroom, dining area, or while socialising.

Offline Activity

Read books, exercise, or pick up a new hobby to reduce dependency on screens.

Grayscale Mode

Switching to black-and-white mode makes your phone less appealing.

Turn Off Notification

Limit distractions by disabling unnecessary app notifications.

Bedtime Routine

Avoid screens at least an hour before sleeping to improve sleep quality.

Digital Detox

Dedicate a day or weekend to staying off social media and unnecessary phone use.

Stay Accountable

Ask friends or family to help you stick to your phone usage goals.

