Tips To Overcome Phone Addiction

Excessive phone use can impact mental and physical health. Here are effective ways to reduce screen time and regain control.
Use apps or phone settings to restrict daily screen time and track usage.
Avoid using phones in the bedroom, dining area, or while socialising.
Read books, exercise, or pick up a new hobby to reduce dependency on screens.
Switching to black-and-white mode makes your phone less appealing.
Limit distractions by disabling unnecessary app notifications.
Avoid screens at least an hour before sleeping to improve sleep quality.
Dedicate a day or weekend to staying off social media and unnecessary phone use.
Ask friends or family to help you stick to your phone usage goals.
