Tips To Maintain Good Gut Health In Summer

During summer, you're more prone to dehydration which can disturb the balance of good bacteria in your gut, leading to digestive issues. Higher temperatures can also accelerate the growth of harmful bacteria in food, leading to food poisoning or gastrointestinal infections.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration and support proper digestion. Aim for at least 2-3 litres of water daily.
Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your meals to provide essential nutrients and support a healthy gut microbiome.
Limit your intake of sugary treats and beverages, as excess sugar can feed harmful bacteria in the gut. Consuming sugary foods also affect our gut as they are often low in fibre and nutrients.
Be mindful of food hygiene practices, such as washing hands before eating, properly storing perishable foods, and thoroughly cooking meats to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Incorporate stress-relief techniques into your routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time outdoors in nature.
Consume alcohol in moderation and alternate alcoholic beverages with water to stay hydrated. Dehydration caused by consuming alcohol can cause discomfort and affect digestion.
Create a comfortable sleeping environment and aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support overall health, including gut health.
