Tips To Lower Cholesterol Without Medication

Several factors collectively affect cholesterol levels, including your diet, levels of physical activity, body weight, and other lifestyle factors.

Eat right

Reduce consumption of saturated fats like red meat and full-fat dairy products, and opt for lean proteins and low-fat alternatives.

Exercise

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, like brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

Healthy weight

Excess body weight is a risk factor for cholesterol. Even a modest weight loss of 5-10% can make a difference and help lower your cholesterol levels.

Quit smoking

If you smoke, quitting can improve your HDL (good cholesterol) levels and benefit your heart health overall.

Limit alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to high cholesterol and other health issues. Consume alcohol in moderation for better health.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can be harmful to your health in several ways. It triggers unhealthy lifestyle habits, which can contribute to poor cholesterol levels.

Regular check-ups

Regularly monitor your cholesterol levels through routine check-ups. It will help you take preventive measures on time.

