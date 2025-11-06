Tips To Lower Cholesterol Without Medication

Image Credit: Pexels
Several factors collectively affect cholesterol levels, including your diet, levels of physical activity, body weight, and other lifestyle factors.
Reduce consumption of saturated fats like red meat and full-fat dairy products, and opt for lean proteins and low-fat alternatives.
Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, like brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.
Excess body weight is a risk factor for cholesterol. Even a modest weight loss of 5-10% can make a difference and help lower your cholesterol levels.
If you smoke, quitting can improve your HDL (good cholesterol) levels and benefit your heart health overall.
Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to high cholesterol and other health issues. Consume alcohol in moderation for better health.
Chronic stress can be harmful to your health in several ways. It triggers unhealthy lifestyle habits, which can contribute to poor cholesterol levels.
Regularly monitor your cholesterol levels through routine check-ups. It will help you take preventive measures on time.
