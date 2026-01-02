Image Credit: Unsplash
Excess salt in daily meals can quietly raise blood pressure and heart risk, making simple, mindful changes essential for long-term health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Avoid automatic salting and let natural flavours guide seasoning.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Processed snacks, pickles and ready meals are major hidden salt sources.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Flavour foods with garlic, ginger, jeera, dhania, and herbs instead of extra salt.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats naturally contain less sodium.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Soy sauce, ketchup, and chutneys often add significant hidden salt.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Home-cooked meals allow better control over salt quantity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Slowly lowering salt helps taste buds adjust without feeling deprived.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: