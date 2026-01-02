Tips To Help Reduce
Salt Intake

Excess salt in daily meals can quietly raise blood pressure and heart risk, making simple, mindful changes essential for long-term health.

Taste before adding salt

Avoid automatic salting and let natural flavours guide seasoning.

Limit packaged foods

Processed snacks, pickles and ready meals are major hidden salt sources.

Use herbs and spices

Flavour foods with garlic, ginger, jeera, dhania, and herbs instead of extra salt.

Choose fresh ingredients

Fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats naturally contain less sodium.

Cut back on sauces

Soy sauce, ketchup, and chutneys often add significant hidden salt.

Cook more at home

Home-cooked meals allow better control over salt quantity.

Reduce gradually

Slowly lowering salt helps taste buds adjust without feeling deprived.

