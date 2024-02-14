Tips To Help Reduce Dandruff In Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
Dandruff is a common scalp condition characterised by the flaking of dead skin cells from the scalp. While it is possible to have dandruff throughout the year, many people notice an increase in symptoms during the winter months. This can be attributed to factors such as dry air, lack of sunlight, and frequent use of hats or head coverings.
Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner to prevent dryness of the scalp. Look for products with ingredients such as tea tree oil, aloe vera, or coconut oil as they can help soothe and hydrate the scalp.
Hot water can strip away essential oils from your scalp, leading to dryness and exacerbating dandruff. Opt for lukewarm water instead while washing your hair.
Nutrient deficiencies can contribute to dandruff, so ensure you have a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon and nuts can also help promote scalp health.
Stress can worsen dandruff symptoms, so try to incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily routine. Exercise, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can all be helpful.
Frequent use of hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners can dry out the scalp and increase dandruff. If possible, reduce the use of heat styling tools or choose a cooler setting.
Brushing your hair helps stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, which can be beneficial for dandruff. It also helps remove dead skin cells and excess oil. However, be gentle while brushing to avoid irritation.
Hair styling products like gels, mousses, and hairsprays can build up on your scalp and contribute to dandruff. Try to minimise their use during winter months.
