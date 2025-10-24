Tips To Healthify Indian Snacks

Many Indian snacks are considered unhealthy because they're often deep-fried, high in refined carbs, salt, or sugar, and low in fibre or protein. But with a few smart tweaks, you can enjoy these favourites guilt-free.

Air-fry or bake

Ditch deep-frying, air-frying or baking cuts down on oil while keeping the crunch intact.

Use whole-grain flours

Replace maida with atta, jowar, or besan to add fibre and make snacks more filling.

Opt for healthy oils

Use heart-friendly oils like mustard, olive, or groundnut oil in minimal quantities.

Add protein-rich ingredients

Mix in sprouts, paneer, or lentils to boost nutrition and keep hunger in check.

Include veggies creatively

Add grated carrots, spinach, or methi to doughs or batters for extra vitamins and colour.

Pair with healthy dips

Swap sugary sauces for yogurt-based chutneys or hummus to balance flavours.

Control portion sizes

Use small bowls or plates and try mindful eating as it helps prevent overeating even with healthy snacks.

