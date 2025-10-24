Tips To Healthify Indian Snacks

Image Credit: Unsplash
Many Indian snacks are considered unhealthy because they're often deep-fried, high in refined carbs, salt, or sugar, and low in fibre or protein. But with a few smart tweaks, you can enjoy these favourites guilt-free.
Ditch deep-frying, air-frying or baking cuts down on oil while keeping the crunch intact.
Replace maida with atta, jowar, or besan to add fibre and make snacks more filling.
Use heart-friendly oils like mustard, olive, or groundnut oil in minimal quantities.
Mix in sprouts, paneer, or lentils to boost nutrition and keep hunger in check.
Add grated carrots, spinach, or methi to doughs or batters for extra vitamins and colour.
Swap sugary sauces for yogurt-based chutneys or hummus to balance flavours.
Use small bowls or plates and try mindful eating as it helps prevent overeating even with healthy snacks.
