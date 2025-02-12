Tips To Heal Cracked Heels

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cracked heels can be painful and unsightly. Try these simple remedies to restore soft, smooth feet.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Use thick creams or petroleum jelly to keep heels hydrated.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A warm foot soak followed by gentle scrubbing removes dead skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Deeply nourishes and repairs dry, cracked skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Helps remove hardened skin and smoothens rough patches.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lock in moisture by wearing cotton socks after applying lotion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drinking enough water prevents skin dryness from within.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protects feet from further cracking and infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Persistent cracks may indicate underlying health issues like diabetes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: