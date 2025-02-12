Tips To Heal Cracked Heels

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Cracked heels can be painful and unsightly. Try these simple remedies to restore soft, smooth feet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Moisturise

Use thick creams or petroleum jelly to keep heels hydrated.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Soak And Exfoliate

A warm foot soak followed by gentle scrubbing removes dead skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Coconut/Almond Oil

Deeply nourishes and repairs dry, cracked skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pumice Stone

Helps remove hardened skin and smoothens rough patches.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wear Socks

Lock in moisture by wearing cotton socks after applying lotion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hydration

Drinking enough water prevents skin dryness from within.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Walking Barefoot

Protects feet from further cracking and infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Medical Conditions

Persistent cracks may indicate underlying health issues like diabetes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com