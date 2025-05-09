Tips To Get Rid Of Facial Hair At Home

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Facial hair is natural, but if you're looking for ways to reduce it at home, here are safe and effective tips using common ingredients and tools.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sugar/ Lemon Scrub

Natural exfoliant that helps lighten and weaken hair growth over time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gram Flour Mask

Traditional method to remove fine facial hair when used regularly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Shaving

Use a facial razor and moisturise afterwards to avoid irritation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Tweezing

Great for small areas like eyebrows or chin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Papaya And Turmeric

Enzyme in papaya weakens hair roots; turmeric adds antibacterial benefits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oatmeal/Banana Scrub

Gently removes hair and exfoliates dead skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Bleach

Some products can harm sensitive skin, go natural when possible.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com