Supplements like vitamins, minerals, and protein powders can help fill nutritional gaps when a balanced diet isn't enough. However, they are not a substitute for whole foods and should be used thoughtfully. Excessive or improper use may lead to side effects or interactions with medications.
Always talk to a doctor before starting supplements, especially if you have existing health conditions or take medications.
More isn't always better, taking excessive amounts of vitamins or minerals can be harmful.
Opt for supplements tested by third-party labs to ensure quality, purity, and accurate labelling.
Stick to the dosage instructions on the label or as advised by a healthcare provider.
Some supplements may interfere with medications or other supplements, so be cautious and informed.
Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) are better absorbed with meals containing some fat. Make sure to understand this factor.
Supplements should complement not replace a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
