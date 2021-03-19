Tips to fix your sleep cycle

Image credit: Pexels
Adequate sleep is essential for your overall well-being. From your day-to-day energy levels to immune function, multiple body functions depend on how well you sleep.
A good night's sleep spanning six to eight hours is important for all adults. Here are some tips that can help ensure a good night's sleep.
Try to sleep and wake up at the same time to put yourself in a routine. Gradually, your body will expect the same 8 hours of sleep every day.
Gazing at screens before bed keeps your body alert, making it hard for you to fall asleep. Avoid using gadgets a few hours before bedtime.
After exercising, your body desires an equitable dose of sleep to balance the exertion. Physical activity also reduces stress and leaves a relaxing effect on your body.
If you take a nap, you probably won't sleep on time the same night. So, keep your nap time limited to a few minutes so that it does not hamper your night's sleep.
If you have trouble sleeping, try making your bedroom more comfortable. Check the lightings, pillow, mattress and all other factors that affect your sleep.
There should be an ideal gap of at least 2 hours between your dinner and bedtime. Also, eat light dinners to avoid feeling uncomfortable at night.
Caffeine may disrupt your sleep. You should avoid caffeinated drinks late in the day.
