Tips to fix your sleep cycle

Image credit: Pexels

introduction

Adequate sleep is essential for your overall well-being. From your day-to-day energy levels to immune function, multiple body functions depend on how well you sleep.

Video credit: Pexels

More...

A good night's sleep spanning six to eight hours is important for all adults. Here are some tips that can help ensure a good night's sleep.

Image credit: Unsplash

Fix a schedule

Try to sleep and wake up at the same time to put yourself in a routine. Gradually, your body will expect the same 8 hours of sleep every day.

Image credit: Pexels

Keep gadgets away

Gazing at screens before bed keeps your body alert, making it hard for you to fall asleep. Avoid using gadgets a few hours before bedtime.

Video credit: Pexels

Exercise daily

After exercising, your body desires an equitable dose of sleep to balance the exertion. Physical activity also reduces stress and leaves a relaxing effect on your body.

Image credit: Pexels

Keep naps short

If you take a nap, you probably won't sleep on time the same night. So, keep your nap time limited to a few minutes so that it does not hamper your night's sleep.

Image credit: Pexels

setting

If you have trouble sleeping, try making your bedroom more comfortable. Check the lightings, pillow, mattress and all other factors that affect your sleep.

Image credit: Pexels

Eat dinners early

There should be an ideal gap of at least 2 hours between your dinner and bedtime. Also, eat light dinners to avoid feeling uncomfortable at night.

Image credit: Pexels

Avoid caffeine

Caffeine may disrupt your sleep. You should avoid caffeinated drinks late in the day.

Image credit: Pexels

Image credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com