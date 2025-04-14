Tips To Deal With Summer Itching And Skin Rashes

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sweat, heat, and humidity during Indian summers can trigger skin itching, rashes, and irritation. With simple lifestyle tweaks, you can keep your skin cool, calm, and rash-free.
Light cotton clothes reduce sweat accumulation, allowing your skin to breathe and stay dry.
Helps wash away sweat, bacteria, and allergens that trigger rashes and prickly heat.
Use light, non-comedogenic moisturisers to prevent pore clogging and further irritation.
Soothes itching and reduces redness caused by heat rashes or allergies.
Drink water and fluids to flush out toxins and reduce internal heat.
Especially effective in body folds like underarms and thighs to prevent sweat rashes.
Blend cucumber, mint, and a splash of lime for a hydrating, anti-inflammatory drink that beats the heat.
If itching or rash persists, seek medical advice to rule out infections or allergies.
