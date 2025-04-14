Tips To Deal With Summer Itching And Skin Rashes

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Sweat, heat, and humidity during Indian summers can trigger skin itching, rashes, and irritation. With simple lifestyle tweaks, you can keep your skin cool, calm, and rash-free.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wear Breathable Fabric

Light cotton clothes reduce sweat accumulation, allowing your skin to breathe and stay dry.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bathe Twice A Day

Helps wash away sweat, bacteria, and allergens that trigger rashes and prickly heat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Heavy Lotions

Use light, non-comedogenic moisturisers to prevent pore clogging and further irritation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Apply Calamine Lotion

Soothes itching and reduces redness caused by heat rashes or allergies.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Drink water and fluids to flush out toxins and reduce internal heat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Antifungal Powder

Especially effective in body folds like underarms and thighs to prevent sweat rashes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Spicy Food

Blend cucumber, mint, and a splash of lime for a hydrating, anti-inflammatory drink that beats the heat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Consult A Dermatologist

If itching or rash persists, seek medical advice to rule out infections or allergies.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com