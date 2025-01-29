Tips To Deal With Menopause

Image Credit: Unsplash
Menopause brings hormonal changes that can cause discomfort. Here are essential tips to manage its symptoms smoothly.
Eat calcium- and protein-rich foods to support bone health.
Drink plenty of water to ease dryness and hot flashes.
Engage in yoga or walking to boost mood and metabolism.
Practice meditation and deep breathing to control anxiety.
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule to prevent fatigue.
Consult a doctor for HRT if symptoms are severe.
Reduce caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods to prevent hot flashes.
