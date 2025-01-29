Tips To Deal With Menopause

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Menopause brings hormonal changes that can cause discomfort. Here are essential tips to manage its symptoms smoothly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Balanced Diet

Eat calcium- and protein-rich foods to support bone health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to ease dryness and hot flashes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exercise

Engage in yoga or walking to boost mood and metabolism.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Stress

Practice meditation and deep breathing to control anxiety.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule to prevent fatigue.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hormone Therapy

Consult a doctor for HRT if symptoms are severe.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Triggers

Reduce caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods to prevent hot flashes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com