Tips To Correct Your Posture

Image Credit: Pexels
Good posture is essential for preventing pain, improving mobility, and supporting long‑term musculoskeletal health. Studies emphasise that simple daily habits can make a significant difference in your posture.
Image Credit: Pexels
Maintaining neutral shoulders prevents upper‑back strain and leads to less muscle ache near the shoulders.
Image Credit: Pexels
Having proper head alignment reduces neck tension and avoids a forward‑leaning posture.
Image Credit: Pexels
A supported core can help stabilise the spine during long sitting hours.
Image Credit: Pexels
Ergonomic positioning of the chair and desk can keep the body in a natural, upright stance.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sitting with uncrossed legs helps promote balanced hip alignment and circulation.
Image Credit: Pexels
Taking short, regular stretches helps prevent stiffness and reduces overall muscle fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
Targeted exercises can help improve posture, stability and build endurance.
Image Credit: Pexels
Proper shoes can help maintain correct alignment from the ground up.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: