Tips To Correct Your Posture

Good posture is essential for preventing pain, improving mobility, and supporting long‑term musculoskeletal health. Studies emphasise that simple daily habits can make a significant difference in your posture.

Maintaining neutral shoulders prevents upper‑back strain and leads to less muscle ache near the shoulders.

Keep Your Shoulders Relaxed

Having proper head alignment reduces neck tension and avoids a forward‑leaning posture.

Align Ears Over The Shoulders

A supported core can help stabilise the spine during long sitting hours.

Engage Core Muscles While Sitting

Ergonomic positioning of the chair and desk can keep the body in a natural, upright stance.

Adjust Chair And Desk Height

Sitting with uncrossed legs helps promote balanced hip alignment and circulation.

Avoid Crossing Legs For Long Periods

Taking short, regular stretches helps prevent stiffness and reduces overall muscle fatigue.

Take Frequent Movement Breaks

Targeted exercises can help improve posture, stability and build endurance.

Strengthen Back And Core Muscles

Proper shoes can help maintain correct alignment from the ground up.

Use Supportive Footwear

