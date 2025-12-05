Tips To Consume Green Tea Correctly

Green tea may look like a simple, soothing drink, but how you brew and consume it can make a big difference in its antioxidant power and health benefits. From metabolism support to improved immunity, green tea can be a great ritual but only when consumed the right way. 

Avoid boiling-hot water

Use hot and not boiling water to prevent destroying delicate antioxidants and other nutrients.

Steep only for 2–3 minutes

Over-steeping can turn your tea bitter which may deter you from consuming it often. 

Don't drink it on empty stomach

Having green tea with or after breakfast prevents acidity and nausea.

Limit to 2–3 cups a day

Excess can lead to caffeine overload, disturbed sleep, or mineral absorption issues.

Skip adding milk

Milk proteins may bind with catechins and reduce their antioxidant activity in the green tea.

Pair with vitamin-C foods

A squeeze of lemon or citrus fruits helps enhance catechin absorption due to the vitamin C present.

Avoid immediately after meals

Give a 30–45-minute gap between your meals and green tea to prevent interference with iron absorption.

