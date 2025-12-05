Tips To Consume Green Tea Correctly

Image Credit: Unsplash
Green tea may look like a simple, soothing drink, but how you brew and consume it can make a big difference in its antioxidant power and health benefits. From metabolism support to improved immunity, green tea can be a great ritual but only when consumed the right way.
Use hot and not boiling water to prevent destroying delicate antioxidants and other nutrients.
Over-steeping can turn your tea bitter which may deter you from consuming it often.
Having green tea with or after breakfast prevents acidity and nausea.
Excess can lead to caffeine overload, disturbed sleep, or mineral absorption issues.
Milk proteins may bind with catechins and reduce their antioxidant activity in the green tea.
A squeeze of lemon or citrus fruits helps enhance catechin absorption due to the vitamin C present.
Give a 30–45-minute gap between your meals and green tea to prevent interference with iron absorption.
